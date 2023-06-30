Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 104,649.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,247,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,320,866,000 after buying an additional 30,218,560 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,893,715,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,966,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,278,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886,954 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $582,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,955,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT opened at $107.66 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.39.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 62.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.26.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.