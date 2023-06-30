AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $131.09

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $131.09 and last traded at $131.12, with a volume of 1557725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $721,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,486,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

