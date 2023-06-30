Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,810 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Accenture were worth $17,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 164,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TD Cowen lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.89.

ACN opened at $308.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $327.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

