Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

ACCD opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.69. Accolade has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.70.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.10. Accolade had a negative net margin of 126.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $34,676.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 163,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Robert N. Cavanaugh sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $34,676.91. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,257,631.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 7,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $105,259.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 581,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,029,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,025 shares of company stock valued at $329,804 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accolade by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,893,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,743,000 after acquiring an additional 259,910 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,738,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,523,000 after purchasing an additional 279,796 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,139,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,911,000 after purchasing an additional 97,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accolade by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,415,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,427,000 after buying an additional 328,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accolade by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 241,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.35% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

