Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Update

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,200 shares, a growth of 285.7% from the May 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 78,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 1.00% of Aclarion as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACON opened at $0.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74. Aclarion has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $2.37.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

