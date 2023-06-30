Activest Wealth Management Makes New $110,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,823,656 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,758,969,000 after purchasing an additional 654,802 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

