ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 3,000.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Up 2.4 %

AEY stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.30.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research note on Sunday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

