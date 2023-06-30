Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) Short Interest Update

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,000 shares, a growth of 1,025.3% from the May 31st total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Advanced Health Intelligence Price Performance

Shares of AHI opened at $1.24 on Friday. Advanced Health Intelligence has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Health Intelligence

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the first quarter valued at $33,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Advanced Health Intelligence in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Health Intelligence

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. operates as a mobile application and technology development company in Australia and internationally. It develops and patents BodyScan, a proprietary measurement/dimensioning technology that enables end-user to check and assess body dimensions using a smartphone. The company also provides FaceScan for measuring vital signs, and risks associated with cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke; and DermaScan, a dermatological scanner.

