Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,269 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMD. Citigroup increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 483.65, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $2,741,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,633,603.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.