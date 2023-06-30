aelf Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 30th. During the last week, aelf has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $171.76 million and $5.32 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000896 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002555 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000894 BTC.

About aelf

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,196,264 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

