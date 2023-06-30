Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Short Interest Update

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.9% from the May 31st total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aileron Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALRN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 65.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 52.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63,651 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

ALRN stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. Aileron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $6.42.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALRN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.