Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE APD opened at $294.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $283.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.11. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

