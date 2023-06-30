Albion Financial Group UT Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The stock has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

