Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,412 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

