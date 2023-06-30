Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX:AQI) Insider Robert Sennitt Purchases 350,000 Shares

Alicanto Minerals Limited (ASX:AQI – Free Report) insider Robert Sennitt bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,400.00).

Alicanto Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.01.

About Alicanto Minerals

Alicanto Minerals Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Sweden. The company explores for gold, zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. Its primary properties, including the Greater Falun copper-gold project and the Sala silver-lead-zinc project. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

