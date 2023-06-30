Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 4.02%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$73.08.

Shares of ATD stock opened at C$67.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$66.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$64.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$49.58 and a 1-year high of C$68.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 14.97%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

