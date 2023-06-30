Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Short Interest Update

Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 1,124.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Alithya Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALYA opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $144.09 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.80. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alithya Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALYA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alithya Group by 154.3% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 580,500 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Alithya Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Alithya Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in Alithya Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

