AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.25

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.25 and last traded at $31.31, with a volume of 144330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.34.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.82 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.64%.

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $422,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,776.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,546,000 after buying an additional 1,344,671 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,959,000 after buying an additional 1,189,310 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 926,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,885,000 after buying an additional 525,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the 4th quarter worth $10,761,000. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

