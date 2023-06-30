Allworth Financial LP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $88.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.82.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

