Allworth Financial LP Purchases 885 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.8 %

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $47.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.46 and a 200 day moving average of $36.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

