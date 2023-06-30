Allworth Financial LP Sells 462 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE EMR opened at $89.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.91. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.39.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.