Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Frances Arnold Sells 240 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frances Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $29,695.20.

On Thursday, May 25th, Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $129.55.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 31,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Mark J. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 40,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $681,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

