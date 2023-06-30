Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 989,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 1,072,079 shares.The stock last traded at $18.37 and had previously closed at $17.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Alphatec Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphatec news, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 6,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,220,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,976,452. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Todd Koning sold 16,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $270,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,823,363.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,946,123 shares of company stock valued at $29,158,454. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,943,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after buying an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,652 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after acquiring an additional 17,952 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,071,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,586,000 after acquiring an additional 483,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

