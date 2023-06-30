AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,000 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 885,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on AlTi Global in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

AlTi Global Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ALTI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.85. AlTi Global has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.30 million. Research analysts predict that AlTi Global will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,989,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of AlTi Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

Featured Articles

