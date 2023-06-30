American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.90.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $52.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $53.68.

Institutional Trading of American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $662.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. American Equity Investment Life’s quarterly revenue was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 14,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Phase 2 Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,563,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $479,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.