American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

American Shared Hospital Services stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. American Shared Hospital Services has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

