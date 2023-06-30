American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of AWR stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. American States Water has a 1-year low of $77.91 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.41.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $161.42 million for the quarter. American States Water had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.99 per share, with a total value of $179,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $56,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in American States Water during the first quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

