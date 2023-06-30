American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,199 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in American Tower were worth $19,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $192.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 209.33%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

