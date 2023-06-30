Analysts Offer Predictions for Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Coeur Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 14.08% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares set a $4.25 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44.

In other Coeur Mining news, COO Michael Routledge purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 301,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,631.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

