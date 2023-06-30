Analysts Set Expectations for City Holding’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a report released on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.65. The consensus estimate for City’s current full-year earnings is $7.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for City’s FY2024 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $72.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.85 million. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.66%.

City Trading Up 0.0 %

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.80. City has a 12 month low of $77.38 and a 12 month high of $103.00.

City Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other City news, Director Sharon H. Rowe sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $34,961.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,921.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,785 shares of company stock worth $252,185. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of City

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of City by 80.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of City by 11.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of City by 201.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 7,876 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

