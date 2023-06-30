Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target at $19.58

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Veradigm Stock Up 3.4 %

MDRX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Veradigm Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veradigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veradigm by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

