Analysts Set Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target at $19.58

Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.58.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Veradigm Stock Up 3.4 %
MDRX opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Veradigm has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
