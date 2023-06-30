Analysts Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $77.64

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.64.

Several research firms have commented on WRB. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 563,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 254,850 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 124,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,232 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7,369.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.7 %

WRB opened at $59.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.19.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

