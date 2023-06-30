Analyzing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) & Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) and BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Almaden Minerals and BHP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00 BHP Group 1 2 4 0 2.43

Almaden Minerals presently has a consensus price target of $0.40, suggesting a potential upside of 212.50%. BHP Group has a consensus price target of $2,435.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,973.95%. Given BHP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

6.1% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Almaden Minerals and BHP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -7.05% -6.40% BHP Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BHP Group has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Almaden Minerals and BHP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.13 BHP Group $65.10 billion 1.35 $30.90 billion N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals.

Summary

BHP Group beats Almaden Minerals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal. The company is also involved in mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; and potash development activities. In addition, it provides towing, freight, marketing and trading, marketing support, finance, administrative, and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

