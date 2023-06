Analyzing Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF) & Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cogeco (OTCMKTS:CGECF – Free Report) and Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogeco 0 1 0 0 2.00 Charter Communications 1 8 11 0 2.50

Cogeco presently has a consensus price target of $84.50, suggesting a potential upside of 108.38%. Charter Communications has a consensus price target of $479.82, suggesting a potential upside of 32.30%. Given Cogeco’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cogeco is more favorable than Charter Communications.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogeco N/A N/A N/A Charter Communications 8.95% 37.99% 3.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Cogeco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of Charter Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Charter Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogeco N/A N/A N/A $4.24 9.56 Charter Communications $54.48 billion 1.02 $5.06 billion $30.52 11.88

Charter Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Cogeco. Cogeco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charter Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Charter Communications beats Cogeco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States. The Other segment owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and coverage serving a range of audiences primarily across the province of Qu├ębec; and Cogeco News, a news agency. It serves primary service units, Internet, video, and telephony service customers. The company was incorporated in 1957 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services. The company also offers voice communications services using voice over internet protocol technology; and broadband communications solutions, such as internet access, data networking, fiber connectivity, video entertainment, and business telephone services to cellular towers and office buildings for business and carrier organizations. In addition, it provides mobile services; video programming, static IP and business WiFi, and e-mail and security services; sells local advertising across various platforms for networks, such as TBS, CNN, and ESPN; sells advertising inventory to local sports and news channels; and offers Audience App to create data-driven linear TV campaigns for local advertisers. Further, the company offers communications products and managed service solutions; data connectivity services to mobile and wireline carriers on a wholesale basis; and owns and operates regional sports and news networks. It serves approximately 32 million customers in 41 states. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

