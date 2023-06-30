Analyzing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM)

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Free Report) and Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 59.9% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.1% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FAT Brands and Good Times Restaurants’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FAT Brands $407.22 million 0.26 -$126.19 million ($8.16) -0.78 Good Times Restaurants $138.20 million 0.29 -$2.64 million $0.82 4.13

Volatility & Risk

Good Times Restaurants has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FAT Brands. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Good Times Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

FAT Brands has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FAT Brands and Good Times Restaurants, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FAT Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares FAT Brands and Good Times Restaurants’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FAT Brands -32.38% N/A -6.99% Good Times Restaurants 6.92% 4.79% 1.59%

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats FAT Brands on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Holdings, LLC.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Golden, Colorado.

