Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 1,327.8% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Price Performance

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $13.15 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $22.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86.

Anhui Conch Cement Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.918 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company conducts its operations through five segments, which include Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

