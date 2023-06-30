Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Apogee Enterprises’ FY2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Apogee Enterprises Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of APOG opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. Apogee Enterprises has a 52-week low of $36.42 and a 52-week high of $49.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.60 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Enterprises

In other Apogee Enterprises news, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl acquired 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,209. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $61,018.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,608,442.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Richard Augdahl purchased 1,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $55,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,209. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Apogee Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $565,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 198,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 21.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apogee Enterprises

(Free Report)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

Further Reading

