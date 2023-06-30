Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,686 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,161 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 164,971 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,263,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,094 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $121.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $146.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

