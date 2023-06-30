Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.93.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th.

Aptiv stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

