Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $247,000 Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Newmont by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $143,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,427.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.13 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $61.85.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

