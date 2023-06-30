Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 10,375 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 406,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after buying an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 558,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,920,000 after buying an additional 142,658 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.13.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

