Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 5,917 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $423.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $408.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $445.48.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

