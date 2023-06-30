Archford Capital Strategies LLC Takes $296,000 Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,545 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $547,824.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,575,447.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,128 shares of company stock worth $4,504,788 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.
FTNT stock opened at $75.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.03.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 282.54% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
