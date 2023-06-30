Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Purchased by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ares Management by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 2.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

NYSE ARES opened at $95.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $95.70.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ARES. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $6,133,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,752,606.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $470,349.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 64,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $6,133,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,606.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 851,234 shares of company stock worth $18,320,805 and have sold 12,500,076 shares worth $350,203,824. Company insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

