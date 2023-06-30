Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Argo Group International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.64 on Wednesday. Argo Group International has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.37.

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.11). Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Argo Group International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 309,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Argo Group International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $792,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Argo Group International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

