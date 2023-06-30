Argus Lowers Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Price Target to $72.00

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. CLSA upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,360.50.

Shares of RIO opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $50.92 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIO. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

