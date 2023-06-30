Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $39.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $25.67 and a 12-month high of $40.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 84.38% and a net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,926,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,404,000 after buying an additional 92,289 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after buying an additional 57,485 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,397,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,557,000 after purchasing an additional 174,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

