Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 3,689,877 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,873,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689,877 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Pfizer worth $280,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $36.13 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a market cap of $203.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

