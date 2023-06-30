Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Hologic worth $17,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Hologic by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth $44,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $80.07 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.32 and a 200-day moving average of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.53 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 18.56%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total transaction of $797,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total value of $200,114.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,860.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.