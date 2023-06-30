Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $19.53 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,041 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Centene worth $19,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Centene by 2.8% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,270,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,266,000 after buying an additional 855,690 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Centene by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,839,000 after buying an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Centene by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,908,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,578,000 after buying an additional 179,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.4 %

CNC opened at $67.00 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $38.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNC. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

In other news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.